Rakul Preet Singh Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her 'Lunch On The Go' Menu

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS)“De De Pyar De” Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a glimpse of her menu and captioned it as“lunch on the go".

Rakul took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of her lunch. The lunch bowl included rice, lauki (bottle gourd) and chicken. Rakul mentioned the same in the picture and wrote“Rice, lauki, chicken=yummy”. Adding to it, she wrote“Lunch on the go” along with a heart emoji.

The actress who is a self-proclaimed foodie has been sharing pictures of her meal in the past.

The 33-year-old star's meal reflects her holistic approach to and wellness. Her preference for a simple, home-cooked meal shows that staying fit doesn't always mean indulging in fancy or complicated dishes. Instead, it's about nourishing the body with balanced, clean, and nutritious foods.

Earlier, the actress was on a vacation with her husband Jackky Bhagnani and had shared beautiful pictures from her vacation.

She also shared a picture of her husband Jacky talking on the phone and captioned it as:“So tough to keep him off his work calls...Jackky we are pati, patni aur woh.”

Jackky re-shared her picture and asked Rakul:“Are you stalking me”. Replying to it, Rakul wrote:“Yes”.

Talking about the actress, Rakul made her debut in 2009 with a Kannada film“Gilli”.

She later went on to feature in many south movies like“Loukyam”,“Nanaku Prematho” and“Jaya Janaki Nayaka”.

Rakul made her Bollywood debut with“Yaariyan” . She then went on to feature in many Hindi films like“De De Pyar De”. Recently, Rakul was seen in "Indian-2" starring Kamal Haasan. Directed by S. Shakar, the film is a sequel to Indian which was released in 1996. It was a much awaited sequel. However it could not repeat its 1990s performance.