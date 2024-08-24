Jordanian Women From Participation To Leadership

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) life in Jordan has witnessed a remarkable development in recent decades, as the role of women in this life has become a focus of great interest by the and society alike. From participating in to assuming leadership positions, the participation of Jordanian women in political life reflects a path of progress towards promoting equality and empowering women.

This participation did not come out of nowhere, but was the result of great and continuous efforts by state institutions and civil society, in addition to the royal support that played a pivotal role in encouraging women to engage in the political field.

The participation of Jordanian women in political life began to take a serious turn since the enactment of the Election Law of 1974, which granted women the right to run for office and vote. This constitutional right constituted a turning point in the path of Jordanian women, as they gradually began to participate in the political process, whether through participating in voting or running for parliamentary and local councils.

Although this participation was limited in its beginnings, it formed the basis from which Jordanian women set out to achieve more political gains. In recent years, Jordan has witnessed a significant increase in the number of women holding leadership positions in the government, parliament and local councils.

This increase was not a coincidence, but rather came as a result of the development of social awareness of the importance of women's role in political decision-making, as well as thanks to government policies that aimed to enhance women's participation in public life. In addition, allocating a women's quota in parliament and local councils contributed significantly to enhancing women's presence in the political scene, as this quota enabled women to reach decision-making positions and assume positions that were previously the preserve of men.

Despite the progress made by Jordanian women in the political field, there are still challenges. The most prominent of these challenges is the societal culture that may still sometimes view the role of women in politics in a traditional way, which limits their ability to achieve their full potential.

In addition, women in political life face other challenges such as discrimination and gender bias, which requires them to work harder to prove their capabilities and competence in the positions they hold.

Despite these challenges, there are many models of Jordanian women who have proven their ability to lead and contribute effectively to political life. These models inspire other women and confirm that challenges can be overcome with determination and hard work. Through their representation in parliament, government and local councils, Jordanian women contribute to making policies that directly affect the lives of citizens. Their participation also enhances transparency and accountability in political work, as women add a new dimension of vision and care to decision-making. Strengthening the role of women in Jordanian political life is not limited to increasing the number of women in leadership positions, but also requires a radical change in the societal view of women's role in politics. Women must be viewed as full partners in the decision-making process, and supported and empowered to achieve their political ambitions. This requires continuous efforts by the government and civil society, as well as by women themselves, who must continue to demand their rights and work to enhance their role in public life.

It cannot be denied that Jordan has made significant strides towards empowering women politically, but the road is still long. There must be sustainable policies aimed at enhancing women's participation in political life and providing them with the necessary support to achieve success in this field. In addition, there must be a focus on changing laws and legislation that may hinder women's progress in political life, and ensuring equal opportunities between the sexes in all areas.

It can be said that the role of women in Jordanian political life has come a long way from participation to leadership, but this path requires continuity and joint efforts by all parties of society. Achieving full equality and truly empowering women in political life will contribute to building a more just and prosperous society, where women are active partners in building Jordan's future.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University