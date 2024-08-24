CIP St Lucia Funds Surface – Too Little – Too Late

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – In a rare press release attributed to the Office of the Prime (OPM), Saturday, August 24, 2024 efforts squelch“ r evenue from the Citizenship by Programme ( CIP ) benefits our citizens , communities and country .”

It is interesting that at the terminal conclusion of CIP St Lucia, inferences are drawn and attempted“ examples of CIP revenue impacting lives and improving Saint Lucia️ ,” suddenly surface.

Caribbean News Global ( CNG ) published article, ' CIP St Lucia funds surface with no impact to change and save lives ' referenced:

“The untold is in the secrecy and unskilful implementation and function of CIP St Lucia towards national development since the programme started in 2016. CIP St Lucia was questionable then. This has not changed. And now, triggering a scandalous environment.”

The article noted:

“CIP St Lucia global standing has not enhanced the country's standing and proud heritage. The benefactors that the country realized to date are abstract and unseeing. The programmes have not advanced a better – more progressive social and economic standing in and for the majority of Saint Lucians. Establishing so-called social and economic programmes that circle CIP funding is not well thought out – thus attracting political piecemeal and rancour.”

“The alternative is a substantial national investment programme to project a future-focused country, to project power and manage Saint Lucia's interests.

“Ill-advised actions to date amplify ignorance! In addition, successive governments' management styles are superficial alliances to think (ing), beyond traditional approaches.”

The article continued:

“The current RICO lawsuit is troubling. The potential for losing correspondent banking with the US and visa-free access to the EU and UK – will negatively impact CIP, lifestyles, economic and monetary policy in Saint Lucia and other CIP Caribbean countries.

“While foreign governments and institutions are focused on delivering on their priority, failed ambitions that have substantially contributed to Saint Lucia's current escalation portray renewed confidence and complications. There are reputational and credibility concerns to consider.”

Thus, the“ few examples of CIP revenue impacting lives and improving Saint Lucia️ ,” conjure inexactitudes that reinforce :” When society is not improving, it gets worse, and the population existence in a downward spiral of limited expectation – half a loaf – half baked – deceptive concepts. The risk of progress and political junkies multiply in handouts, vouchers and tokenism as a reason for political loyalty. And more often than not, the concept of hard work, access to information and the level playing field for opportunity becomes a selective exercise.”

The“ few examples of CIP revenue impacting lives and improving Saint Lucia ” are – Too little – Too late. These are an impalpable pulse when compared to fees and commission rewarded, non-answers to Saint Lucian passports' whereabouts, aspects of the CIP escrow account, and an explanation for delayed CIP audited reports .

According to a CIP consultant in Washington:

“Notwithstanding the RICO lawsuit, ” –“The blindfolds imposed on Saint Lucians in multiple aspects of CIP dealings, the proposed allocation of CIP funds should have been announced from the onset and supplemented as a principal aspect of national development.”

But that is not the case!

Instead, rash decisions“establish so-called social and economic programmes that circle CIP funding is not well thought out – thus attracting political piecemeal and rancour.”

Here are some examples of conjecture and intent, not realism, immersed in practicality and sustainable results, since the CIP programme started in 2016:



$2.5 million of CIP revenue will assist parents and guardians with back-to-school expenses for the 2024/25 academic year . For the first time, CIP revenue will build affordable homes for Saint Lucians in Rockhall, Castries and Belvedere, Canaries.



$10 million of CIP revenue was provided to the Millenium Heights Medical Complex for administrative support. This materialized, but not without compulsion and ignominy, to pay debts that were there before July 2021 and further described at the cheque presentation to the Millennium Heights Medical Complex / OKEU Board from the government of Saint Lucia,“ purpose of donation : To alleviate financial challenges and clear debt ,” reportedly, OKEU debt exceeds XCD19M.







“There are suppliers that have been owed since pre-COVID,” Pierre confirmed.“ We are paying these debts,” he continued. The ministry of finance is set to contribute an additional $5M , bringing the total investment in the OKEU hospital to $15M.” “So that's my plan, but in the meantime, it will not happen immediately. You won't get change in the hospital tomorrow.” ~ Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre



CIP revenue supports NGOs like the Ubuntu Movement to roll out targeted social intervention initiatives that promote peace, heal communities and empower at-risk youth and vulnerable groups.



The actuality of CIP revenue support and government policy is at odds in scale, human capital and financial resources as described –“This funding supports the“Seeds for Justice: Peace and Economic Prosperity” initiative, a project dedicated to addressing the root causes of violence in vulnerable communities .”

In essence; that's free money for a feel-good endeavour.

CIP revenue will ensure our road infrastructure is upgraded and maintained for a smoother commute for motorists throughout the island.



“In December 2023, the government introduced an infrastructure option to complement the other funding options. The new infrastructure option requires developers to raise the financing needed to undertake approved projects in a number of selected areas and recover their expenses through CIP.” “The potential for losing correspondent banking with the US and visa-free access to the EU and UK – will negatively impact CIP, lifestyles, economic and monetary policy in Saint Lucia and other CIP Caribbean countries.”

It is emblematic that“historic” and“first-time” clichés are associated with CIP St Lucia revenue, especially when the semblance is weird.

“Touching the lives of our people and developing our country,” is not visible. It is not tangible, and it is aloof to policy and development goals.

“It appears that there was never CIP money. Suddenly, the coffers of government are loaded with these funds,” said a regional economist,” thereby facilitating hastily authorized expenditures in peasant-style.

The story of CIP St Lucia choreographed chaos, intertwined with government activities and functions, seems legendary to make the unbelievable appearance possible, swept in the world of tricksters.

