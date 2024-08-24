Roadside Bomb Kills 3 People, Injures 13 Others In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (KUNA) - At least two children and a woman were killed while 13 people received injuries in a blast that occurred in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

The medical superintendent of the run Civil Hospital, Dr. Wakeel Sherani in a statement to said that two children were killed in Saturday's blast while 14 people, including two policemen, were initially injured.

A woman succumbed to injuries in the hospital while five people are reported to be in critical condition.

The blast occurred in a near Surkhab Chowk area of Balochistan's Pishin district.

"Apparently, the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle," a senior police official, SHO Rehman said, adding that as a result, three vehicles were damaged.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari conveyed his sorrow over the incident to the bereaved families. Reiterating the resolve to continue operations against terrorists, President Zardari said, "Those responsible should be given exemplary punishment according to the law." He prayed for the deceased and their families.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the blast and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of young children in the explosion.

PM Shehbaz said "cowardly terrorists who attack young children do not deserve to be called humans".

The premier prayed for the recovery of the injured policemen and other people in the incident, directing that they be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

The blast took place at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

sbk









MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108596630