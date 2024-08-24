Udupi Kidnap & Rape Case: BJP Brings Up 'Love Jihad', Urges Govt To Initiate Strict Action

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 24 (IANS) Raising the spectre of 'Love Jihad' the Karnataka BJP on Saturday alleged increasing atrocities against Hindu women and urged the state to initiate stringent action in such cases.

The demand came in the backdrop of the kidnap and rape of a young woman in Karkala town of Udupi District.

BJP state General Secretary and former V Sunil Kumar has urged the state government and the district administration to take stringent measures against what he claimed to be“rising atrocities on Hindu women.”

He emphasised the need to identify and take strict action against all accused individuals involved in such heinous acts.

Speaking to media representatives in Bengaluru, Sunil Kumar highlighted the importance of district administrations in instilling confidence in the victims.

He also demanded that the government bear the full cost of the victims' medical treatment and that the police department take all possible preventive measures to avoid such incidents.

Expressing concern over the incidents of violence and rape against women, Sunil Kumar remarked that these acts appear to be premeditated.

He stressed that the recurrence of such incidents is alarming.

He further stated that the drugs were purchased, given to the victim, and she was abducted and subjected to heinous acts.

“This is not the work of a lone individual but seems to be a premeditated conspiracy,” he said.

Sunil Kumar pointed out that previous awareness campaigns had highlighted the issue of 'Love Jihad,' and this incident appears to reinforce those concerns.

Sunil Kumar also revealed plans to launch a large-scale public awareness campaign against such crimes.

He lamented that young women are repeatedly falling victim to allurements, leading to tragic consequences, which is deeply troubling for society.

He vowed to intensify the fight against 'Love Jihad.'

An incident of an Instagram friend kidnapping and raping a 21-year-old woman came to light on Saturday from Karkala town of Udupi District.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Karkala Town police station. The police have arrested two persons in this connection and the victim has been admitted to hospital.

The case has taken a twist with Hindu organisations alleging that the victim was gang raped.

However, the police have ruled out the possibility of gang rape and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours.

The arrested persons have been identified as Altaf and Savera Richard Kardosa.

Commenting on the ongoing strife between the state governor and the ruling party's complaints about Thaawar Chand Gehlot returning 15 Bills, Sunil Kumar criticised the government for allegedly trying to cover up its mistakes by blaming the Centre and using the Governor as a scapegoat.

Sunil Kumar questioned whether this was the first time a Bill had been sent back by the Governor.

He argued that unjust criticism of the Governor was unwarranted.

Sunil Kumar accused the Congress of claiming to be protectors of the Constitution while continuously engaging in unconstitutional activities.

He criticised the party for allegedly seizing Dalit land and committing injustices against them, as well as for disrespecting the Governor, asking whether these actions were not indicative of unconstitutional behaviour.