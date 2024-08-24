Iranian New FM Vows Continued Support For Syria, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 24 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, said yesterday that, the country's newly formed will continue its support for Syria, Lebanon, and their resistance against Israel's“aggression.”

In separate phone calls with Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, and Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, Araghchi affirmed that Iran's new administration will uphold its support for Syria and other states backing“resistance against Israel,” according to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry.

Mekdad responded by affirming Syria's commitment to strengthening its strategic ties with Iran. Both ministers emphasised the importance of ongoing consultations and coordination to enhance bilateral relations, resist Israeli“aggressions and crimes,” and support Palestinians.

In his call with Bou Habib, Araghchi reiterated Iran's commitment to supporting the Lebanese government, people, and“resistance against Israel.” Bou Habib expressed hope for the continued development of bilateral relations and cooperation.

The two sides also discussed regional developments, in light of Israeli actions against Palestinians and Lebanon, and expressed readiness to continue consultations on shared issues.

Araghchi, 61, who previously served as deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator, was appointed Iran's foreign minister on Wednesday, receiving 247 votes from parliament members.– NNN-IRNA