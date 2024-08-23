Adorable NEW BT21 Airblown® Inflatable Revealed By Gemmy For Halloween

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 8.5-ft of LINE FRIENDS Spooky Costume Cuteness

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemmy is thrilled to announce a brand new BT21 Airblown® Inflatable scene this Halloween! Featuring the pop-culture sensations of

UNIVERSTAR BT21 – KOYA, RJ, SHOOKY, MANG, CHIMMY, TATA, and COOKY – this colorful Halloween inflatable is available exclusively at Walmart.

Continue Reading

Featuring the pop-culture sensations of UNIVERSTAR BT21, this colorful Halloween inflatable is available at Walmart.

Loved globally by the youth and the youthful at heart, this standout Halloween inflatable is sure to delight enthusiasts of LINE FRIENDS and UNIVERSTAR BT21

Post this





True to the playful nature of BT21, this inflatable comes to life with vibrant hues of blue, purple, orange, and pink, and showcases the charming characters dressed in festive Halloween costumes. Standing on an 8.5-ft wide grey base with a yellow "SCARY NIGHT" sentiment, the scene includes a spooky black tree and many vibrant bats.

Click here to shop Gemmy's BT21 Airblown® Inflatable at Walmart.

Setting up this 7-ft tall inflatable is a breeze. Simply plug it in, stake it down, and enjoy the fun BT21 scene all season long! When the festivities are over, the BT21 Airblown® Inflatable deflates and collapses for hassle-free storage.

Loved globally by the youth and the youthful at heart, this standout Halloween inflatable is sure to delight enthusiasts of LINE FRIENDS and UNIVERSTAR BT21. Available in stores and online at Walmart this season.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit . Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that was created for use as stickers for mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million users worldwide. The company has emerged as a global creative studio offering content based on its IPs including 'BT21' and 'TRUZ'. Since 2015, LINE FRIENDS operated more than 500 stores in 17 markets. LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z through digital communication across multiple retail touchpoints. For more information,

.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries