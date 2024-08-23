Afghan Migrants Report Ongoing Detention And Abuse By Iranian Police Despite Valid Visas

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Afghan refugees in Iran report continued detention, abuse, and deportation, even for those with valid visas.

One migrant reported being beaten by Iranian despite having a valid passport and visa.

In recent months, Iran has resumed widespread detentions and deportations of Afghan migrants, banning their presence in several provinces.

Mehdi Bab al-Hawaij, Tehran's deputy governor, likened the of unauthorized migrants to wartime measures.

A new“emergency plan” to detain illegal migrants has recently been implemented in parts of Iran.

Reports indicate that even Afghan migrants with valid visas are being arrested and deported back to Afghanistan.

Investigations show that some detainees have been severely mistreated and beaten.

A migrant shared a voice file claiming police raided workplaces, beating Afghan workers, including those with proper documentation.

He provided images showing signs of abuse and reported a friend was detained and beaten despite holding a valid visa.

An Afghan citizen with a visa said police detained him despite his visa, which led to his deportation from Iran.

He noted that visa validity seems inconsistent across Iranian cities, affecting legal status.

Violence against Afghans appears widespread. An Afghan worker in Karaj reported being expelled from work and physically removed by police despite valid residency documents.

Unexpected deportations have left some Afghans unable to retrieve their belongings.

One individual claimed that despite legal documentation, his property remained in Iran while no recourse was available through the Taliban or the Iranian embassy in Kabul.

This situation exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, adding to the pressures on returnees who already face limited job opportunities.

