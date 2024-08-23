End Of Summer, Cooler Days Ahead In Qatar As Suhail Star Rises Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The end of the sizzling summer is in sight, as Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced this evening that tomorrow, August 24, marks the first night of the "Al-Tarf" phase of the Suhail star, one of the last summer stars that signals the end of the season.

Historically, the Suhail star indicates the onset of cooler days in the desert. Its appearance marks the beginning of a more pleasant weather and rainy days ahead.

QMD noted that during the initial phase of Al-Tarf, the country may experience sustained humidity, then a gradual decrease in temperature levels. The seasonal 'Indian monsoon depression' also recedes, followed by the gusts of wind that bring cooler weather, it added.

Suhail lasts 52 days, during which time the temperature and humidity drop noticeably as days pass. Also, daytime durations get shorter which in turn make night times longer and cooler. It continues until the end of the winter season in the Arabian Peninsula.

During the first week of September, Qatar residents will be able to view the Suhail star located towards the southern horizon of the sky, according to Dr. Bashir Marzouk, an astronomy expert at Qatar Calendar House (QCH).

The rising of the Suhail star on August 24 of each year, according to QCH, includes four seasons- the Al-Murabba'iyah, Al-Wasmi, Al-Safri, and Al-Kanna.



