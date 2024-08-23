Taiwan To Increase Defense Spending To Record Amount
8/23/2024 3:12:19 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Taiwan will increase defense spending to a record amount of 647
billion Taiwanese dollars (20.2 billion U.S. dollars) next year due
to the growing military threat from China,
It is clarified that military spending next year will be 7.7
percent more than in the previous year, and will amount to 2.45
percent of Taiwan's estimated GDP. The amount allocated for defense
spending also includes a special budget of 247.2 billion Taiwanese
dollars, allocated for seven years until 2026 for the purchase of
new fighter jets, most of which will be supplied by the United
States.
As the newspaper notes, there is uncertainty about whether
Taiwan's military spending will be sustainable. According to Chie
Chung, associate professor at the Institute of International
Relations and Strategic Studies at Tamkan University in Taiwan, the
growth of defense spending over the past few years has been boosted
by a special budget funded by public debt, but it is unclear
whether this mechanism will operate after 2026. "It may be
difficult to maintain current military spending in the future,"
Chie said.
