عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Taiwan To Increase Defense Spending To Record Amount

Taiwan To Increase Defense Spending To Record Amount


8/23/2024 3:12:19 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Taiwan will increase defense spending to a record amount of 647 billion Taiwanese dollars (20.2 billion U.S. dollars) next year due to the growing military threat from China, Azernews reports.

It is clarified that military spending next year will be 7.7 percent more than in the previous year, and will amount to 2.45 percent of Taiwan's estimated GDP. The amount allocated for defense spending also includes a special budget of 247.2 billion Taiwanese dollars, allocated for seven years until 2026 for the purchase of new fighter jets, most of which will be supplied by the United States.

As the newspaper notes, there is uncertainty about whether Taiwan's military spending will be sustainable. According to Chie Chung, associate professor at the Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies at Tamkan University in Taiwan, the growth of defense spending over the past few years has been boosted by a special budget funded by public debt, but it is unclear whether this mechanism will operate after 2026. "It may be difficult to maintain current military spending in the future," Chie said.

MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108594907


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search