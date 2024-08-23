New Book ‘Immunity For All: The Physics Of Wellness’ Offers A New Perspective On The Preventive Healthcare Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jeffrey LaCour, PhD, alternative practitioner in bio-nutritional physics, has launched 'The Physics of Wellness,' an eye-opening that proclaims invincibility to is attainable!

Daytona Beach, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative medicine practitioner and PhD in bio-nutritional physics Dr. Jeffrey LaCour has launched his much-anticipated book - Immunity for All: The Physics of Wellness . This revolutionary work challenges the traditional approach to immunization and health, offering a science-backed alternative grounded in the principles of physics-the study of energy.







Caption: New Book 'Immunity for All by Dr. Jeffrey LaCour

The inspiration behind the book is a deeply personal and tragic story that began over 50 years ago when Dr. LaCour's infant son, then just nine months old, was administered a routine immunization. What should have been a protective measure led to a catastrophic outcome - his son became quadriplegic and blind overnight. This life-altering event ignited Dr. LaCour's lifelong quest to understand the mechanisms behind such tragedies and find ways to mitigate them.

“How does an immunization that's supposed to save and protect life destroy it instead?” Dr. LaCour recalls asking himself. This question propelled him, the son of a medical doctor, and his wife into the world of alternative medicine. They dedicated their lives to researching and applying unconventional therapies in an effort to improve their son's quality of life. Despite doctors predicting their son would live no more than ten years, he survived until age 39, a testament to the effectiveness of the alternative protocols they developed.



The core of this book is that all energy is a form of light/energy, the fundamental concept in nature. Dr. LaCour's extensive research posits that health/immunity is intricately tied to the levels of light energy absorbed by the body on a daily basis, whether from sunlight or calories. Further, he states,“Light is the one constant in nature, a part of every action and reaction on the chemical level and needed by volume and function more than any other ingredient in metabolism.” Modern science (Albert Einstein) has designated the most fundamental form of light as the photon , more commonly referred to as an electron, which is a packet of photons.

The book itself details the only four methods (protocols) whereby the human body collects light energy/photons:





Dr. LaCour explains that in the last 100 years, modern lifestyle has reduced light/photon collection in the following ways:





Direct sun exposure: this method of collection has been reduced by 70% in 100 years.Photon collection through respiration: this method has been depleted by 50% in 100 years.Photon collection through diet: this method has been depleted by 70% for the broader population and by 40% by those following a“healthy diet.”Photon collection through the mechanism of motion in space: 70% of the population have a lifestyle severely lacking in motion (exercise is secondary to the motion referenced).

These above protocols emphasize the importance of absorbing photons, which he argues are the only active ingredient in nature, from vision, heartbeat, and consciousness to muscle movement. As he emphasizes, all are the bi-products of the expression of photons/light. He contends that traditional medicine overlooks the critical role of energy/light in health.

Dr. LaCour's theories are grounded in the principle that everything originates from the flash of light that we call the Big Bang.“At the atomic level, light not only holds all matter together (i.e. magnetism) but also drives all chemical reactions in the body (i.e. electricity/voltage),” he explains.

The book also delves into the broader implications of energy in nature, from the light energy stored in crude oil to the varying strength of atomic bonds in living organisms based on their size. These concepts, Dr. LaCour asserts, are integral to understanding how energy influences health and why his protocols are effective.



Physics of Wellness also serves as a critique of the conventional medical approach to immunity, particularly the heavy reliance on vaccines. Dr. LaCour argues that by following the protocols in his book, individuals can maintain natural immunity (a state of complete invincibility to disease) without the need for frequent immunizations. He is quick to clarify that while he acknowledges the role of medical science in a crisis, his work offers a preventative approach - one that should be embraced before traditional interventions become necessary.

The Physics of Wellness is supported by an extensive body of research, including over 800,000 antioxidant studies stored in the National Institutes of Health database, which Dr. LaCour draws upon to validate his claims. The book promises to be a valuable resource for those seeking to understand and apply alternative health practices, especially at a time when there are increasing incidents of degenerative diseases in all forms.

As the global community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the recent pandemic and the contentious debate over vaccinations, Dr. LaCour's message arrives at a crucial moment.“The general public is ready for this,” he says, pointing to the growing interest in alternative therapies and the increasing number of people seeking non-traditional solutions to health challenges.

With this book, Dr. LaCour offers a simple and effective lifestyle protocol, allowing any willing person to walk daily in a state of comprehensive natural immunity. His book serves as an instrumental guide to a new way of thinking about health and wellness, one that is firmly rooted in energy as medicine . This groundbreaking work is poised to make a significant impact on the field of alternative medicine and the broader conversation about how we understand and achieve true wellness.

