Iran Arrests 14 Islamic State Terrorists

Tehran, Aug 23 (IANS) Iran's Intelligence said on Friday that its anti-terror forces have arrested 14 Islamic State (IS) "terrorists" in four provinces of the country.

"The terrorists illegally entered Iran over the past few days in an attempt to carry out operations," the ministry said in a statement published on its website, adding those "terrorists" were led by "the US-Israeli IS-Khorasan group."

It noted that the "terrorists" were arrested in Tehran, Alborz, Fars, and Khuzestan provinces, with half of them detained in Fars alone, Xinhua news agency reported.

The results of investigations and interrogations would be announced later, said the ministry.

The IS-Khorasan group is a regional branch of the IS, active in South-Central Asia, primarily Afghanistan and Pakistan.