St. John's Cathedral Bookstore & Gift Shop Launches New Online Store

- Kathryn Bissette, Manager of St. John's Cathedral Bookstore & Gift ShopJACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- St. John's Cathedral Bookstore & Gift Shop, with the best reads and the best gifts in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, today announced the launch of its new store. The online shop expands the reach of the bookstore, making its vast collection of inspirational books, and gifts available to customers throughout the Diocese of Florida and nationwide.The new online store, accessible at , features religious and nonreligious books, Episcopal church supplies , and many of the gifts found in the brick-and-mortar location at St. John's Cathedral Bookstore & Gift Shop. Customers can browse and purchase a variety of Bibles, inspirational and theological texts, children's books, gifts for the home, jewelry, greeting cards, and much more - all from the convenience of their own homes or offices.St. John's Cathedral Bookstore & Gift Shop began in 2012 in a small office at the Cathedral with a part-time manager and a small group of volunteers. In 2018 the bookstore moved across the street to a beautiful, historic home and transformed into a full-fledged brick-and-mortar operation. Profits from the bookstore support outreach ministries of St. John's Cathedral.“The bookstore was created because we had a vision of an alternative economy, where the purchase of books, art and beautiful jewelry would generate profits that could be returned to the community, to the artists both local and across the developing world who are struggling to survive,” said The Very Rev. Kate Moorehead Carroll, Dean of St. John's Cathedral.“To shop with us and buy anything that you could have bought at Walmart or Target is to begin to use your purchasing power to change the world.”"For over six years, the mission of St. John's Cathedral Bookstore & Gift Shop has been to extend the Cathedral's message of LOVE at the CORE with books that inspire and gifts that give back,” said Kathryn Bissette, Manager of St. John's Cathedral Bookstore & Gift Shop. "With the launch of our new online store, we're excited to expand our reach and share our ministry with a wider audience."The online store offers secure, easy-to-use checkout, with options for standard and expedited shipping. Local customers can also take advantage of in-store pickup.In addition, the new website includes info on upcoming bookstore events and educational programs, including our First Monday Book Club, ART@noon Salon, and author events. The site also offers recommendations and book reviews from a variety of sources.In the coming months, the bookstore plans to introduce additional features, such as a special book-purchasing program for book clubs and study groups. Churches receive a 10% discount on all online or in-store orders.For a limited time to celebrate the launch, the bookstore is offering a free LOVE at the CORE phone wallet or bumper sticker with each online purchase.For more information or to start shopping, please visit###

