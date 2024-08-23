German Winter Wheat Harvest Suffers A 15% Decline Due To Harsh Weather

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Germany will witness a 15% drop in its winter wheat harvest, reducing the output to about 18.03 million metric tons.



The German Farmers' Association (DBV) attributes this decline to unfavorable weather conditions, marking a consistent trend of diminished agricultural yields this year.



On August 16, agricultural cooperatives also forecasted a decrease in the harvest. According to the DBV, prolonged summer rains severely disrupted the harvesting period, leading to disappointing results in both volume and quality.



Neighboring France experienced similar issues, with its wheat crop significantly reduced in size and quality following the summer rains.



Germany ranks as the European Union's second-largest wheat producer, closely following France. It also leads in canola production within the E , a crucial crop for the manufacture of edible oils and biodiesel.







Joachim Rukwied, President of the DBV, reported that the crops were heavily affected by the autumn rains. Late winter frosts further harmed the plants.



The lack of sufficient sunlight for maturation and continuous rainfall also caused repeated delays in the harvesting activities.

Climate Impact and Agricultural Adaptations

The winter canola output is set to decrease by 6%, reaching around 3.68 million metric tons. The winter barley, mainly utilized as animal feed, will see a 7% reduction to 8.94 million metric tons.



Conversely, spring barley, predominantly used in brewing and malt production, will increase by 43% to 2.02 million metric tons.



This increase stems from enhanced planting efforts, as farmers resumed sowing in the spring after autumn interruptions.



The corn crop is also expected to decrease slightly by 2%, totaling 4.41 million metric tons. Fortunately, parts of the corn crop benefited from the summer rains.



This year's decline in key crop yields highlights the acute sensitivity of agriculture to climate change, emphasizing the necessity for robust, sustainable farming methods.



Such approaches are vital to counteract the effects of extreme weather and ensure regional food security and economic stability.

