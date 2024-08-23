Laid Off Google Employee Reveals How He Earned Rs 3 Crore At Amazon For 'Doing Nothing'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising revelation, a senior employee has confessed to earning over $370,000 (approximately Rs 3 crore) annually while doing almost no meaningful work for the past year and a half. The confession, made on the anonymous professional forum Blind, has since gone viral, sparking widespread discussion about workplace ethics and corporate oversight.

The employee, who works as a Senior Technical Program Manager at Amazon, joined the company after being laid off from Google. According to his post, he deliberately intended to "do nothing" while collecting a substantial paycheck until he was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP).

In his candid post, the employee detailed his lack of contributions during his tenure at Amazon. "I joined Amazon 1.5 years ago with the intention of doing 'nothing', getting free money, and eventually getting PIP'd," he wrote. Despite this, he remains employed, and his lack of productivity has gone unnoticed.

The employee revealed that in his time at Amazon, he has completed only a handful of minor tasks, including resolving seven tickets and delivering an automated dashboard that he claimed took three months to build, though it actually took just three days with the help of AI tool ChatGPT. Most of his workday, he admitted, is spent attending meetings and rejecting integration requests from other teams.

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with a screenshot shared on X (formerly Twitter) sparking mixed reactions. Some users expressed frustration, suggesting that employees like him "ruin the game" for those who strive to work hard. Others, however, saw his approach as a form of rebellion against what they perceive as a "rigged" corporate system, with one commenter saying, "When the game is rigged, exploit the game."

The confession has reignited conversations around corporate accountability, employee engagement, and the ethics of "coasting" in high-paying roles, raising questions about the efficacy of performance tracking in large organizations like Amazon.