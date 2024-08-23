Web3 And AI-NFT Platform Colle AI (COLLE) Sees 1 Billion Tokens Locked By Kaj Labs, Strengthening Crypto Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering innovation at the intersection of AI and digital creativity.

KaJ Labs Secures 1 Billion Colle AI Tokens Across BNB, Ethereum, and to Enhance Stability

LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colle AI (COLLE), a platform at the intersection of Web3 and AI-driven technology, has reached a key milestone as KaJ Labs locked 1 billion COLLE tokens across multiple blockchain networks. This strategic move, detailed in the full release here , is aimed at enhancing the stability and security of the Colle AI ecosystem, reinforcing its position within the crypto and NFT markets.The locked tokens, representing 20% of the total COLLE supply, are secured across multiple networks to strengthen the platform's stability. By locking a significant portion of the token supply, KaJ Labs aims to reduce market volatility and support the ongoing growth of Colle AI.This initiative aligns with Colle AI's mission to leverage AI and blockchain technology to simplify NFT creation and trading. The platform integrates AI-powered tools with Web3 infrastructure, making it accessible for both artists and collectors to create and trade digital assets.As Colle AI continues to expand its offerings and form strategic partnerships, this token lock serves as a measure to build trust and confidence within the crypto community. KaJ Labs' decision to lock tokens across multiple networks reflects its commitment to maintaining a secure and decentralized environment for Colle AI.About Colle AIColle AI is a multichain AI-driven NFT platform designed to simplify the creation, minting, and trading of digital art. By leveraging advanced AI technology, Colle AI democratizes access to NFTs, making it easier for users without technical expertise to create and trade digital assets.About KaJ LabsKaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on AI and blockchain technology. Committed to innovation, KaJ Labs develops products that solve global challenges through decentralized solutions, driving the future of technology.

