Bangladeshi Man Fined Over Gambling In Brunei
Date
8/23/2024 5:31:33 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Bandar Seri Begawan, Aug 23 (IANS) A 39-year-old Bangladeshi man was fined 1,000 Brunei dollars ($763) for participating in gambling activities in Brunei, local media reported on Friday.
The Bangladeshi man, along with others, was arrested during a raid conducted by authorities at a common gaming house, Xinhua news agency reported.
During the investigation, all individuals involved admitted to engaging in a gambling activity known as katam-katam in Malay, according to local daily Borneo Bulletin.
Brunei is located in the northern part of Borneo Island and has about 340,000 citizens with a high level of social welfare. The Sultanate strictly prohibits illegal activities such as gambling.
The penalty carries a default sentence of one month of imprisonment for failure to pay.
Prosecutor Abdul Musawwir bin Haji Mahli revealed that the offence occurred on the evening of June 25 at a residence located at a house in Jalan Tutong, Kampong Kilanas.
Kazi Delowar, along with others, was apprehended during a raid conducted by authorities.
During the investigation, all individuals involved admitted to playing katam-katam at the location.
In his statement, Kazi Delowar said that he was aware the premises were being used as a common gaming house, organised by an unidentified Chinese individual -- Fadley Faisal.
MENAFN23082024000231011071ID1108593075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.