Coway Releases Its New Sustainability Report For FY2023

Coway Sustainability Report 2023

"We transformed challenges into opportunities through continuous innovation and unique management strategies, resulting in exceptional business performance in 2023, despite ongoing global economic uncertainty," said Coway's CEO, Jangwon Seo. "We'll continue our journey toward sustainability by further enhancing our ESG framework in areas like product development, lifecycle management, resource usage, carbon emissions, and social value."

The New Coway Sustainability Report 2023* highlights the key achievements for 2023 in each ESG sector.

In the Environment sector, Coway's waste mattress recovery and recycling system

was recognized by the Ministry of Environment as an

exemplary

case of resource circulation in South Korea.

Coway has established a Scope 3 inventory

to measure the amount of greenhouse gases generated throughout the corporation and disclose that information at the supply chain level.

In the Social sector, the company has demonstrated its commitment to diversity and inclusion by creating the 'Coway MulbitSori Choir' for the Visually Impaired, contributing to the promotion of employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Coway also organized several biodiversity conservation events within the local community to foster an awareness of the environment and the importance of protecting it.

In the Governance sector, Coway established a system for the Independent Director Candidate Recommendation Committee, creating clear guidelines for appointing Independent Directors to ensure their integrity.

The Coway ESG Committee was formed in 2021 to 'strengthen ESG management' by leveraging the expertise and independent views of a Board of Directors. The committee stays up to date on the latest ESG trends in each area, identifies risks and opportunities, and develops strategies to address them. As a result, Coway consistently and transparently shares its ESG management activities with shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders.

The New Coway Sustainability Report 2023 marks its 19th edition. Its inaugural publication was in 2006, and it has had its own dedicated website since 2015.

The full text of the New Coway Sustainability Report 2023 is available here .

