Kuwait Police Arrest 114 Persons With Illegal Drugs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- The of Interior (MoI) announced on Thursday that 114 persons were arrested in possession of illegal drugs and wine.

Within continued efforts and campaigns of the general security sector aiming to enforce law and arrest outlaws, forces arrested a number of law violators, and dealt with 2,771 complaints, the Ministry's security and public relations department said in a statement.

The security services set up 565 checkpoints which led to booking 12,219 traffic violations, 404 arrests, including 192 residency violators, and seizure of 41 vehicles, according to the statement.

They also dealt with 947 emergency cases and 1,152 traffic accidents, it noted. (end)

