Er Rashid's Party Releases First List Of 9 Candidates

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Awami Itihad Party (AIP) Thursday announced list of nine candidates for south Kashmir for the upcoming assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a news at Jawahar Nagar here, the party's chief spokesperson, Inam-un-Nabi, said the names of the candidates contesting elections on the AIP mandate had been forwarded by the electorate of their respective constituencies following thorough deliberations with the party leadership.

“The party supreme issued explicit orders that only those candidates who are chosen by the electorate would be taken into consideration for mandates.

After thorough deliberations with civil society, local media fraternity and other stakeholders, we have shortlisted nine candidates from south Kashmir,” said Inam, adding, many former MPs, MLAs and ministers have been approaching the party for mandates.

From Pampore assembly constituency, DDC member Abdul Qayoom Dar is contesting elections on AIP ticket followed Dr Harbaksh Singh from Tral, Sofi Iqbal from Pulwama, Muneeb Fayaz Wagey from Zainapora, Mohammad Arif Dar from Damhal Hanjipora, Dr Suhail Bhat from Devsar, Hilal Ahmad Malik from Duroo, Aqib Mustaq from Anantnag West and Tauseef Nisar from Anantnag 44.

Regarding the party poll manifesto, he said, a pro-people manifesto will be announced within the next few days. He said the party is not stitching a pre-poll alliance with any party ahead of the elections.

The head of the AIP political affairs committee, Ishtiyaq Qadri, said that no candidate would be allowed to file their nomination papers while wearing garlands around their necks; instead, they must grasp a necklace made of horns.





“We are going to throw another surprise to the whole of India this time again and we believe that AIP will be a viable option for the public as an alternative to regional political parties,” he added.