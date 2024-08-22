Highland Opportunities And Income Fund Announces Investor Update Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO ) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") announced today that the Fund is scheduled to host a call on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. ET, to discuss portfolio updates and recent performance.

To register to attend the call click here or visit Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Website and follow the to register.

Attendees may submit questions ahead of the call. Questions can be submitted through the registration link. A replay will be available on HFRO's website after the call.

About the Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:

HFRO ) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. For more information visit

Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Website .

About NexPoint Asset Management, L.P.

NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund. For more information visit

nexpointassetmgmt .

Disclosures

Before investing in the Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a copy of a prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, please visit our website at



or call 1-800-357-9167. Please read the fund prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to NAV. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

CONTACTS

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint Asset Management

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Kristen Thomas

[email protected]



