Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks World Record After Starting New Youtube Page

August 22 (GBNews) – Cristiano has broken the world record for the most subscribers in an hour after launching his new YouTube channel.

The sporting superstar made the announcement that he was starting up his own page on the popular social site on Instagram.

And after just an hour of the page's launch, Ronaldo had reached a million subscribers in an hour – the fastest anyone has ever reached the milestone.

The Portuguese frontman already holds the record for the most Instagram followers in the world, boasting a total of over 636 million.

Whether Ronaldo can reach that amount on YouTube remains to be seen, though he is on the right track.

YouTube superstar Mr Beast currently holds the record for the most subscribed channel in the world, who currently has over 311 million.

And fans are already insisting that Ronaldo could best the American media personality, including MMA star Dilon Danis, who wrote:“Mr beast is dead now haha.”

Another put:“Cristiano about to take over YouTube.”

While a third replied:“MrBeast who? Ronaldo is coming.”

Ronaldo might have one eye on what is next in his career as he approaches the age of 40 but is still plying his trade for Saudi side Al-Nassr.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's footballing prowess might be waning after a poor summer where he failed to score for Portugal at Euro 2024.

Indeed, he was told to retire after Al-Nassr were thrashed 4-1 by Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup, despite getting on the scoresheet.

And YouTube might be the route which Ronaldo could take in his post-football career, with his channel being titled 'UR'.

There are already several clips posted on the channel away from his football life, including his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

It was also confirmed that the former Manchester United star will host a number of mystery guests who he will interview.

Speaking on Instagram, Ronaldo said:“I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time but finally we have the opportunity to make it real.

“I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family and my views on many different subjects.

“I am looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will surprise people!”

