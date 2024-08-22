Ministry Launches First Phase Of Comprehensive Health Coverage

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, August 22 (Petra) – of Firas Hawari announced the commencement of the first phase of Jordan's comprehensive health coverage plan, which the approved in June.The plan focuses on providing primary health care, structural and legislative reforms, and ensuring sustainability.Speaking at the inauguration of the Sihan Health Center in Balqa, funded by a JD830,000 grant from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Minister Hawari emphasized the strategy of closing and merging 34 sub-health centers to enhance quality over quantity.Hawari highlighted the significance of primary health care as the initial gateway for patient treatment and critical in diagnosing health conditions. The plan includes the opening of 12 new health centers across eight governorates, the expansion of three centers, and the expansion of Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Hospital.Foundations were laid for expanding Maan Governmental Hospital and Ghor Al Mazra'a Health Center.Balqa Governor Salman Najada noted that the new Sihan Health Center, covering 800 square meters, will improve health services and reduce pressure on the Al-Subaihi Comprehensive Health Center.The facility will serve over 5,000 people, offering general medicine, dentistry, family medicine, maternal and child care, vaccinations, laboratory services, and emergency care.