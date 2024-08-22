Sonny's BBQ Introduces Tailgates From The Pit Hosted By Head Pitmaster Shannon Snell

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Guests can enter to win one of eight college tailgate experiences starting August 22

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's BBQ,

the mission-driven BBQ restaurant known for quality BBQ and spreading kindness in the communities they serve, is proud to announce the launch of the Sonny's BBQ Tailgates From the Pit giveaway, giving eight BBQ-lovin' college football fans the ultimate tailgate experience. One grand prize winner will also receive a prize package that makes even Sonny's Head Pitmaster Shannon Snell jealous. It's that good.



"BBQ, a rumble from the stadium and gameday colors are the sights, sounds and smells of fall," shares Sonny's BBQ Head Pitmaster Shannon Snell. "Football, community and food have been a staple of this season for me for as long as I can remember. And, now I'm hitting the road to share it with college football fans in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana by hosting tailgate parties that can only be described as legendary."

Tailgates From the Pit Giveaway

Fans can enter to win a Tailgate From the Pit starting August 22 through the Sonny's BBQ website

or Sonny's BBQ app (iOS , Android ). Each winner will receive a party hosted by Snell, a former University of Florida and NFL football player, for 10 - 20 of their friends that will include a fully catered Sonny's BBQ meal, games, music, TV screens to watch the game, and Sonny's BBQ swag. Winners will be selected two weeks prior to each tailgate game - see below details.

One grand prize winner will receive the ultimate tailgate package including a Traeger Portable Ranger Electric Tabletop Grill valued at $360, a Sonny's Gift Card worth $250, a Sonny's Retail Sauce Pitmaster Pack priced at $25, a Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler worth $275, and a Romanticist 23-piece BBQ Grill Accessories set valued at $35. The grand prize winner will be drawn on or by November 16.

The game schedule for the tour is as follows:



September 21 - University of Miami at University of South Florida (Tampa)

September 28 - Colorado at University of Central Florida (Orlando)

October 5 - University of Central Florida at University of Florida (Gainesville)

October 26 - Florida State University at Miami (Miami)

November 2 - University of Florida vs University of Georgia (Jacksonville)

November 16 - Tennessee at University of Georgia (Athens)



November 23 - Vanderbilt at Louisiana State University (Baton Rouge) November 30 - Florida at Florida State University (Tallahassee)



For more information and to enter the contest, visit the Sonny's BBQ website or download the Sonny's BBQ app.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For more information, online ordering and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit

or download the new Sonny's BBQ mobile app .

