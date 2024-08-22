Bitsgap Launches Bot Analytics Dashboard To Empower Crypto Traders With Advanced Performance Analytics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bitsgap's Bot Analytics Dashboard will help traders analyze performance, optimize strategies, and maximize profits.

Tallinn, Estonia, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitsgap , a leading trading platform, is excited to announce the launch of its new Bot Analytics Dashboar , designed to provide comprehensive insights into the performance of users' trading bots. This innovative feature empowers users with a clear, detailed understanding of their earnings, trade performance, and comparison.









Key Features of the Bitsgap Bot Analytics Dashboard

Clear earnings overview : users can easily see and understand their earnings and the specific trades contributing to their profits. The dashboard helps users compare the performance of different types of bots, such as DCA, Grid, Combo, and others, to identify which ones are yielding the best results.

Market performance comparison: to ensure users are optimizing their trading strategies, the dashboard includes a feature to compare their bots' performance against the current market. This comparison helps identify if adjustments are needed to improve results.

Detailed analysis: the dashboard enables users to perform a deeper analysis of the trading pairs and bots. Also, users can review the performance of their bots over the past month, including changes in their balance and identifying which trades have performed well.

Comprehensive filtering: the dashboard offers robust filtering options, allowing users to analyze individual bots in detail. Users can filter by specific bots, trading pairs, settings, and timeframes to gain deeper insights.

“We're thrilled to introduce the Bot Analytics Dashboard as a powerful tool for our users,” said Max Kalmykov, CEO at Bitsgap. Our goal is to provide traders with the insights they need to make informed decisions and optimize their strategies. This new feature is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

Soon, Bitsgap Bot Analytics Dashboard will unveil detailed insights into active bots, along with a new feature to create a dedicated category for AI bots, simplifying their management and tracking.

The dashboard is now available to all users. For more information, visit Bitsgap's website at .

About Bitsgap:

Bitsgap is a leading crypto aggregator, connecting over 15 exchanges and serving a community of 600,000+ traders. Its cloud-based platform offers a comprehensive suite of manual and automated trading tools, including smart orders, trading bots, and portfolio management. Renowned for our DCA and GRID trading bots, Bitsgap has facilitated over 5 million bot activations and surpassed $300 billion in trading volume in 2022.

Contact Information:

Hanna Karasevich

Head of Public Relations

...