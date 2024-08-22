Al Jardine, Legendary Co-Founder Of The Beach Boys, Evokes The Pet Sounds Era With Nostalgic New Single“Wish”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WISH- the new single by Al Jardine (feat. Larry Dvoskin)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This week marks the release of“Wish,” the first new Al Jardine single since 2021. The song, co-penned with Jardine's longtime collaborator Larry Dvoskin (Sammy Hagar, Bad Company), evokes the Beach Boys' classic Pet Sounds era, with its reflective ache for an innocence lost long ago."I could see you standing there, smiling in the sun, we were both so young and in love when you, gave a special gift, a sparkling innocence, I owe you so much thanks for this..."This opening line showcases an older, wiser Jardine pondering the fleeting promise of youth, six long decades after the Beach Boys, spearheaded by the genius of Brian Wilson, debuted on the scene and embodied the sunny optimism of the early/mid-'60s."A blackbird flew upon the breeze and stole your love away, maybe he'll come back someday?"Dvoskin (who co-wrote Jardine's 2010 solo classic“Waves of Love”) recalls that he and Jardine were writing these lyrics at Nepenthe in Big Sur, Calif., when a large blackbird suddenly landed nearby. At the time, Al said he saw this beautiful-winged creature as a symbol of his much-missed Beach Boys bandmate Dennis Wilson, who died in 1983 at age 39. For Dvoskin, the blackbird represented his mother Shirley's mental decline over the years. While "Wish" is not a duet, it features Dvoskin who sang all the two part and harmony vocals behind Jardine.And yet,“Wish” is never dark or sorrowful, instead conveying a message of hope."Now that you've been set free a bloom is on the tree, won't you come to sing...share with me a song, that we had left undone, that someday in the sun, you will always be the only one. I wish I could have you back again."A portion of the net proceeds from“Wish,” which is available on all streaming platforms, will benefit MusiCares. The single serves as a preview of new music that Jardine is currently recording and will release soon, much to delight of his devoted fans.For interview requests, inquiries:Al JardineContact: ...Miracle Music Inc.Contact: ...

