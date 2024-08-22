Nirmal Singh Blames 3 Dynastic Political Families For Situation In J&K
Date
8/22/2024 8:15:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) deputy chief minister, Dr Nirmal Singh on Thursday slammed three dynastic Political families for the situation in J&K.
"The three political families (Gandhi, Abdullah, Mufti) are continuously targeting the BJP, which shows they somehow lack the confidence to contest elections in J&K," he told IANS.
The BJP leader also targeted the Opposition parties in the fray for the J&K elections and said,“The congress has not won any seats in J&K and not even its traditional seat of Ladakh. Abdullah and Mufti also lost their hold in J&K. It shows the people want development."
“There has been about 75 per cent reduction in terrorist incidents and 2 crore tourists visit J&K every year. People feel safe here and it has increased religious tourism such as Vaishno Devi and Amarnath Yatra simultaneously," he stated.
"The youths of J&K have got their confidence back as they have started participating in sports and mainstream jobs," the BJP leader said.
Talking about development in J&K, Nirmal Singh said that the situation was far better than earlier and schools and colleges were being opened.
The BJP leader also talked about the statehood status of J&K and said, "It will be sorted out soon."
Meanwhile, the Congress and the National Conference announced an alliance on Thursday to fight the forthcoming J&K elections.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi began interactions with party workers in J&K in preparation for the Assembly polls.
Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP appointed its former National General Secretary Ram Madav and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as incharge for the forthcoming elections.
Assembly polls in J&K will be held in three phases between September 18 to October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.
MENAFN22082024000231011071ID1108589368
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.