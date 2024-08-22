Trump emerges as overwhelming favorite over Vice President Kamala Harris

(MENAFN) In a recent informal poll conducted by billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), former President Donald has emerged as the overwhelming favorite over Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming November election. The poll, which Musk described as "super unscientific," attracted significant attention and participation from the platform’s users.



As of Wednesday, the poll results show Trump leading by a substantial margin, with nearly 75% of the 5.8 million respondents indicating support for him. In contrast, more than 25% of the participants favored Harris, who was recently confirmed as the Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race. Harris had also chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.



Elon Musk, who conducted the poll as a casual survey, has been vocal about his interactions with Trump. Earlier this month, Trump mentioned to Reuters that he would consider Musk for a role in his administration, whether as an advisor or a cabinet member. Musk, showing openness to such a role, later expressed his willingness to serve through a response on X.



The poll follows a high-profile interview Musk conducted with Trump on the platform's Spaces feature. Described as an “unscripted” and open-ended discussion, the interview has attracted over 275 million views, highlighting the significant public interest in the ongoing political landscape.



This unscientific poll, while not indicative of official election outcomes, reflects a strong public sentiment and the dynamic nature of political discourse facilitated by social media platforms.

