Two ISIS-K Supporters Charged In Germany For Plotting Attack Near Swedish Parliament

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image: Blondet Eliot/ABACA/picture alliance.

On Wednesday, prosecutors in Germany charged two Afghans, who were arrested last year, with conspiring to carry out a shooting near the Swedish Parliament.

One of the accused is said to be a member of ISIS, while the other is described as a supporter of the group.

The prosecutors stated that Ibrahim and Ramin, the two suspects, devised their plan in response to the burning of the Quran in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries last year.

German prosecutors have accused the men of sending money to ISIS-Khorasan, a branch primarily based in Afghanistan and Pakistan, through intermediaries.

According to German authorities, ISIS-Khorasan instructed the suspects in the summer of 2023 to attack Europe“in response to the burning of the Quran in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries.”

The two men then“planned to use firearms to kill police and other individuals around the Swedish Parliament.”

German officials revealed that the suspects, arrested last March in Gera, Thuringia, had taken“specific steps” in close coordination with ISIS-Khorasan to carry out their plot. They conducted online research on the crime scene and attempted unsuccessfully to obtain weapons. The suspects have been in pre-trial detention since their arrest.

These charges highlight the ongoing threat posed by extremist groups and their ability to mobilize individuals to commit violent acts. The international cooperation and vigilance in addressing such threats are crucial for maintaining security and preventing terrorism.

The case underscores the need for continued vigilance and effective counterterrorism measures to address and disrupt potential threats before they materialize. As the investigation proceeds, it will be important to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent similar plots in the future.

