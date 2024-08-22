LEAD Group clocks Rs. 370 Cr. revenue, brings down cash burn by 65% in FY’24; achieves positive EBITDA in Q1 of FY’25

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21st August 2024 – School Edtech major LEAD Group today announced its FY‘24 results with continued revenue growth and continued reduction in cash burn to be on track for profitability in FY’25. At a time when most Edtechs are struggling with dwindling growth and poor results, LEAD Group clocked Rs. 370 Cr. revenue in FY’24, a 25% growth over FY’23. Continuing its path towards profitability, the company announced that it has achieved EBITDA positivity in Q1 FY'25 and is on track to achieve EBITDA break-even for the full fiscal year 2024 - 25. With this strong financial foundation, LEAD Group is now India's only School Edtech working with 8000 schools.



Over the last year, LEAD Group has expanded its capabilities to serve the entire spectrum of schools in India, from high-fee schools to affordable schools. LEAD Group's growth has been fueled by strong demand for NCF-aligned, technology-driven, integrated solutions across school segments, reflecting the strategic actions these institutions are taking to excel in educational innovation and stay ahead of the curve.



Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, “I have always said that in education, Lakshmi follows Saraswati. Our strong results are due to our single-minded focus on improving classroom learning by implementing the guidelines of National Curriculum Framework 2023. By empowering teachers and schools, we are focusing on solving fundamental challenges in Indian education. We will continue to drive large-scale school transformation with our trinity of well-researched pedagogy, education technology and school operating systems."



Transforming schools is critical to shaping India’s future. India’s schools sector is poised for rapid evolution and digitization, underpinned by government initiatives and policies that recommend the integration of technology and multimodal education; growing exposure to global education best practices; and rising demand for high quality offline education in Tier 2+ geographies.



More about LEAD Group



LEAD Group is India's largest School Edtech company and is promoted by Leadership Boulevard Private Limited. LEAD Group was founded in 2012 by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah, with the mission to transform school education in India. It combines deeply researched curriculum and pedagogy with technology to deliver an integrated system of teaching and learning that improves student learning outcomes and teacher performance in 8000+ schools across India. LEAD Group’s Integrated School Edtech System is available to schools in 400+ towns and cities across India, reaching more than 35 lakh students and empowering over 50,000 teachers. LEAD-powered schools provide children with international standard education and national-level exposure for all-round growth, with a focus on helping them become confident and succeed in life.





