Vianode Pioneers Sustainable Advanced Battery Materials Production For Future Green Mobility In North America And Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are proud to lead the towards a more sustainable future and are excited about the impact our will have on green mobility.” - Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode. LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vianode , a leading innovator in anode graphite solutions, is setting a new benchmark in the production of synthetic anode graphite, a critical component for lithium-ion batteries. With a focus on sustainability and performance, Vianode is at the forefront of enabling the transition to green mobility across Europe and North America.



The proprietary technology used for Vianode's production processes reduces the carbon footprint of synthetic anode graphite by 90% compared to conventional methods, aligning with global decarbonisation goals. The advanced anode solutions support the automotive industry's shift towards electrification by providing a sustainable solution for electric vehicles (EVs) without compromising on battery performance.



The company's innovative synthetic graphite materials offer superior charging speed, increased battery capacity, and extended cycle life, making them ideal for the next generation of EVs. By 2030, Vianode aims to supply materials for 3 million electric vehicles annually, significantly contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in the transportation sector.



"Our mission is to drive the green energy transition by providing high-quality, low-emission battery materials," said Burkhard Straube, CEO of Vianode. "We are proud to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future and are excited about the impact our technology will have on green mobility."



Vianode's innovative solutions are a testament to its dedication to sustainability and technological advancement, paving the way for a cleaner, more efficient future in transportation.



Watch our campaign video here on Reuters .



About Vianode



Vianode is an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode graphite solutions for the battery and EV value chains in North America and Europe. Vianode's breakthrough solution enables tailored high-performance synthetic anode graphite and a holistic sustainability offering including a 90% reduction in CO2 footprint. The company is currently preparing to start its first full-scale plant at Herøya, Norway, before executing its multi-billion dollar phased investment program for large-scale plants in North America and Europe. The long-term ambition is to supply advanced battery materials to 3 million EVs per year by 2030. Vianode is owned by the world-leading industrial and financial companies Hydro and Altor.

