Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Salman Faisal Duaij Al-Salman Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) - The Amiri Diwan on Thursday mourned the passing away of Salman Faisal Duaij Al-Salman at the age of 49. The funeral service is to take place today after Maghrib prayers. (end) aa

