Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Salman Faisal Duaij Al-Salman Al-Sabah


8/22/2024 2:12:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 22 (KUNA) - The Amiri Diwan on Thursday mourned the passing away of sheikh Salman Faisal Duaij Al-Salman Al-Sabah at the age of 49.
The funeral service is to take place today after Maghrib prayers. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

