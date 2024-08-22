Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 22: 8 Gram Gold Rate DROPS; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 22) is Rs 6,680 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,287 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,680 (Rs 6,710 on Aug 21)

8 gram- Rs 53,440 (Rs 53,680)

10 gram- Rs 66,800 (Rs 67,100)

100 gram- Rs 6,68,000 (Rs 6,71,000)

1 gram- Rs 7,287 (Rs 7,320)

8 gram- Rs 58,296 (Rs 58,560)

10 gram- Rs 72,870 (Rs 73,200)

100 gram- Rs 7,28,700 (Rs 7,32,000)



1 gram- Rs 5,466 (Rs 5,490)

8 gram- Rs 43,728 (Rs 43,920)

10 gram- Rs 54,660 (Rs 54,900)

100 gram- Rs 5,46,600 (Rs 5,49,000)

