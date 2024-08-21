45% Of Jordanian Voters Under 35 In Upcoming Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - About 45 per cent of Jordanian voters are under the age of 35, with some 600,000 young people expected to vote for the first time in the upcoming parliamentary elections,

of Youth Mohammad Nabulsi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Communication Forum, held under the theme "Ministry of Youth: Role in Empowerment and Active Participation", Nabulsi highlighted the ministry's efforts to increase youth participation in both party and national electoral lists.



The of Youth's strategies and programmes aimed at empowering young people and increasing their participation in public life were explored during the forum as well.



Key topics also included the ministry's efforts to promote youth political participation, the Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Work, the 2019-2025 National Youth Strategy, and Jordan's role in hosting a high-level international forum on youth, peace and security.

Nabulsi noted that the ministry has completed 89 per cent of the projects outlined in the executive plan of the 2019-2025 National Youth Strategy.



He highlighted the ministry's focus on media literacy programmes in youth centres and stressed that the strategy covers seven key areas, including political and economic participation.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to develop the skills of ministry staff, particularly those working in youth centres, through specialised training programmes, he said that the ministry oversees 345 sports and youth facilities and 404 sports clubs, with plans to transform some youth centres into business incubators.

Nabulsi also announced the ministry's initiative to build an international standard stadium and is seeking investors for the FIFA-supported project.

Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin highlighted the importance of the National Carrier Project describing it as a top government priority because of its critical role in securing Jordan's water supply, stabilising the economy and ensuring food security.



The Special Procurement Committee had selected the Meridiam Suez consortium as the preferred bidder for the National Water Carrier Project, which is expected to provide more than 300 million cubic metres of water annually.

On Jordan's position on the war against Gaza, Mubaidin reiterated the Kingdom's ongoing diplomatic efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, to secure an immediate ceasefire, end Israeli aggression, protect civilians and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

He also highlighted the ongoing delivery of food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza through Jordanian field hospital teams in southern Gaza, in coordination with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation.