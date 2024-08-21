Teddy Bear Workshop For Foster Children Hosted At Community Center

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Clearwater, FL – On Saturday, September 7th at 2pm, foster families are invited to attend a“Teddy Bear Workshop” at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center where the kids will get to build their own bear – stuffing, cotton hearts and all. There is no cost for fosters families to attend the event and refreshments will be served.



This is the 2nd Teddy Bear the CCV Center has hosted, after the success of the first in 2023. The kids were ecstatic picking out their own bear, giving it a name and bringing it to life.“This event last year was great for the kids,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center.“They had so much fun and created timeless memories – we knew we had to do it again.”



Taking a step back and looking at the facts, the harsh reality is that in the foster care system, children are faced with various factors which affect their well-being, such as multiple moves, maltreatment, and relationship losses. Additionally, age is no constraint for this societal problem, as children ranging from infants to young adults can be found in foster care.



A CCV Center volunteer commented,“I've been a volunteer for 50 years and seeing the impact we leave in these children's and families lives is priceless. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, 'Today's children will become tomorrow's civilization. Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger's cage. Children can't handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.'”



If you are a foster parent and would like to attend the Teddy Bear Workshop, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or ... to RSVP.





About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email ... for more information about the Center and its facilities.

