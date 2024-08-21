Victoria Rader Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Mindset Matters', Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Victoria Rader

SPRINGFIELD, VA, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces that“Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Victoria Rader, alongside Jack Canfield and other leading professionals around the world, has achieved Best-Seller status shortly after its release on August 8th, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The has quickly climbed the Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the heart of Mindset Matters is Victoria Rader's chapter, "Light mE Up”. Victoria's story teaches readers the vital lesson of channeling life's boundless energy through mindful awareness and personal resilience, emphasizing the importance of harnessing inner strength to navigate life's challenges and illuminate the path to personal transformation.

Meet Victoria Rader:

Victoria Rader, a renowned Possibility Coach® and the visionary Founder of YU2SHINE, is globally celebrated as the Quantum Pioneer for her transformative work in Quantum Personal Development. With a remarkable fusion of metaphysical wisdom and profound insight into the human psyche, Victoria has become a guiding light in the realm of spiritual and personal growth.

Armed with a Ph.D. in Metaphysical Studies, Victoria combines scholarly rigor with practical spirituality, exemplified by her pioneering creation of the Master-mE and Empower-mE Apps, as well as innovative techniques like Quantum FreedomTM and Free mE EFTTM. Through her work, she seamlessly blends ancient wisdom with modern technology, empowering individuals worldwide with tools for healing and self-discovery.

As an award-winning multiple-time international bestselling author, Victoria's literary contributions serve as beacons of guidance, leading readers toward financial freedom and spiritual abundance. Her acclaimed book, "Prosper mE," along with her role in the inspiring "Zero Limits" movie, showcases her ability to touch hearts and minds with a harmonious blend of authority and compassion.

Victoria's Abudnant mE teachings, focused on harmonizing mindset through the mastery of six mental faculties and their corresponding universal laws, have garnered widespread acclaim and recognition. Through her mission with YU2SHINE, she seeks to ignite the sacred flame within each individual, guiding them toward a life of boundless possibility and spiritual fulfillment.

Deeply grateful for the unwavering support of her family, Victoria attributes her success to their love and encouragement.

Embark on a journey of self-discovery and universal rediscovery with Victoria Rader, where each step forward unveils the infinite possibilities of your truest self.

