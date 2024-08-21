RADIANT LOGISTICS AWARDED 5 YEAR CONTRACT WITH USAID

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Set to provide mission critical support in and logistics

services for personnel and equipment across the globe

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 21, 2024

RLGT), a leading provider of technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions, today announced it has been named, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Radiant Global Logistics, Inc., as a global transportation provider for personnel and emergency disaster equipment for the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance , in conjunction with USAID .

This contract is a continuation of the confidence placed by USAID in the Humanitarian and Governmental arm of Radiant for critical missions around the globe. Radiant has consistently performed with the dedication and urgency that is required for search and rescue projects, including mission critical support following the earthquake in Türkiye, delivering tarps and blankets following the cyclone in Vanuatu, along with countless other projects.

Radiant's heavy lift air chartering, special projects and disaster response logisticians are second to none when it comes to getting personnel & lifesaving equipment into disaster zones and highly complex operating environments, with little to no notice. While no one wishes for the worst to happen, Radiant is prepared for when it does. We truly understand the rapid deployment of support is vital to mission success.

As a prime contractor for the BHA and USAID, Radiant will over the next five years be at the ready to transport personnel, emergency disaster equipment, packs, cargo and service animals into challenging areas all around the world.

For further information or to engage with the Radiant Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief team, please reach out to [email protected] .

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( ) (NYSE American: RLGT) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

