China Is Investigating Supply Of Dairy Products From EU For Subsidies

8/21/2024
The Chinese authorities will investigate subsidies for dairy
products imported into the country from the European Union,
The inspection will be carried out on the basis of an
application submitted at the end of July by two Chinese
associations in charge of issues in the field of dairy industry
production. In this regard, on August 14, Chinese government
consultations with the EU took place, at which this problem was
discussed.
The investigation will be conducted until August 21, 2025 and
may be extended for another six months. It will affect Austria,
Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Romania, the Czech Republic and
Croatia.
