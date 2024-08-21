Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uninterruptible Power (UPS) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is poised for robust growth, with market size anticipated to increase from $9.33 billion in 2023 to $10.06 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The market's expansion during this period can be attributed to the rising reliance on IT infrastructure, an increase in power outages, heightened awareness of power quality issues, stricter regulatory standards, and substantial investments in renewable energy. Looking ahead, the UPS market is expected to surge to $13.69 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.0%, driven by the growing IT and data center sectors, expansion of telecom infrastructure, rising demand for energy storage systems, and increased consumer electronics usage.

Growing Telecommunications Industry Fuels UPS Market Growth

The expansion of the telecommunications industry is a key driver of the UPS market's growth. As demand for seamless connectivity and technological advancements rise, the telecommunications sector continues to thrive. UPS systems are essential in this industry, ensuring continuous operation of critical equipment and maintaining service reliability during power disruptions. For instance, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission reported a 3.4% revenue increase in 2021, driven by a $1.3 billion boost in mobile revenues. This trend underscores the importance of UPS systems in supporting the growing telecommunications industry.

Strategic Acquisitions Strengthen Market Positions

In a strategic move, Legrand, a France-based manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components, acquired Power Control Ltd. in November 2022. This acquisition aims to bolster Legrand's presence in the UK's critical power markets, particularly in sectors such as data centers, healthcare, and telecommunications. Power Control Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer of UPS systems and batteries, will contribute its expertise to Legrand's expanding portfolio.

Segments:

.Product: Online Conversion, Line-Interactive, Off-Line Or Standby

.Component: Rectifier, Batteries, Inverter, Static Bypass Switch, Capacitors, Fans, Other Components

.Capacity: Less Than 10 Kva, 10-100 Kva, Above 100 Kva

.Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Telecommunication, Data Center, Marine, Medical, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging

North America was the largest region in the UPS market in 2023, driven by high demand from the IT, data center, and telecommunication sectors. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by the rapid expansion of infrastructure and increasing demand for reliable power solutions in emerging economies.

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on uninterruptible power supply (ups) market size, uninterruptible power supply (ups) market drivers and trends, uninterruptible power supply (ups) market major players, uninterruptible power supply (ups) competitors' revenues, uninterruptible power supply (ups) market positioning, and uninterruptible power supply (ups) market growth across geographies. The uninterruptible power supply (ups) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. uninterruptible power supply (ups) market, uninterruptible power supply (ups) market Trends. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

