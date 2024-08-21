CITY OF SEGUIN SEEKS DEVELOPER FOR UNIQUE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEGUIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Seguin

is excited to announce that it is seeking qualified partners to work with on the redevelopment of the historic Nolte property abutting Central Park in the City's downtown . Seguin officials recently purchased the property and are working with renowned TBA Douglas Architects

to create a development plan to reimagine the site. The City of Seguin is now issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from experienced developers. Interested parties can sign up here

to receive the RFQ when it goes live on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Historic photo of the Nolte building in Seguin, Texas.

The RFQ is part of a strategic real estate initiative, in which the City aims to divest its interest in the property, while facilitating a visionary project that enriches the fabric of the community. The issuance of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) marks the initial step in a two-step process, culminating in a Request for Proposal (RFP), to identify a developer capable of executing the City's vision and objectives. City officials are eager to see what developers have in mind for the property, with the expectation that it should catalyze economic growth, foster community engagement and preserve cultural heritage.

The property, located at 101 East Nolte in downtown Seguin, consists of an entire city block just south of Central Park. The site consists of four buildings lining E. Nolte and a large surface parking lot to the south of the buildings. Two historic buildings, the Nolte National Bank Building and the Post Office, located at the north west corner of the site, will be a major component of the redevelopment. The property sits on 0.92 acres in the heart of downtown and in its current configuration, the buildings encompass 40,000 square feet across two stories.

Following the issuance of the RFQ, the City of Seguin will host a site tour at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024 for interested developers; those interested in attending can RSVP here . A formal Request for Proposals will be sent to selected teams at a later date.

As one of the fastest growing cities in the United States , Seguin is an attractive market for developers to enter into. For additional information on the City of Seguin see here . For more information on the RFQ process please click here .

SOURCE City of Seguin