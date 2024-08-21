Orchestry Unveils Health Checks: A New Way To Keep Your Hand On The Pulse Of Your Microsoft 365 Tenant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Orchestry, a leader in Microsoft 365 (M365) management solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Checks feature!

This powerful tool provides M365 administrators with a comprehensive view of their M365 tenant's health and performance. It empowers IT directors and decision-makers to review metrics, add comments and context, and publish the final report to colleagues, ensuring visibility and clarity around what's happening in their M365 tenant.



The Health Checks feature provides a clear and concise snapshot of your M365 tenant's health and performance. It delivers an array of tailored reports, offering deep insights into the M365 tenant, including storage metrics, security status, adoption rates, inactivity levels, permissions, and more, all enriched with historical comparisons and industry benchmarks. Orchestry Health Checks allows administrators to not just view, but truly understand their environment with data-driven clarity.

Features & Benefits:



Historical Insights & Trends : Administrators gain comprehensive historical insights into their M365 tenant's activity, understanding how a broad range of metrics-including workspace growth, guest activity, storage usage, security evaluations, adoption trends, and sharing links-have evolved over time. This comparison with historical data ensures they are not just seeing the status quo but more importantly, seeing this progress plotted over time.

Platform Integration: Health Checks proactively surfaces critical issues by showing priorities from the Orchestry Recommendation engine. Additionally, users can craft custom recommendations within Health Checks, streamlining the process of logging actionable outcomes and enhancing overall efficiency. Enhanced Visibility and Collaboration: This feature fosters a collaborative approach to M365 tenant management, offering options to lead the review process internally, delegate it, or engage in a shared review. Enhanced features like sharing, editing, publishing, and annotating reports with custom insights allow for a collaborative experience in managing tenant health.

"In today's complex and fast-evolving digital workspace, Microsoft 365 administrators require more than just data-they need insights that guide decision-making and foster proactive management," said Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry. "Health Checks transform raw data into decisive action, delivering administrators a powerful, streamlined report that not only highlights current performance but also empowers M365 experts to deliver customized recommendations and insights."

Backed by Orchestry's commitment to enhancing M365 environments, Health Checks serve as your essential tool in navigating the intricacies of M365 tenant health, ensuring your operations are secure, efficient, and ahead of the curve. Elevate your M365 tenant management with the precision of Orchestry Health Checks, where data meets decision-making!

About Orchestry



Orchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.

