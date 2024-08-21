Kuwait's Deputy FM Discusses Relations With Somali Amb.
KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA)-- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received on Wednesday, the Ambassador of the federal Republic of Somalia to the State of Kuwait, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Sheikh Abdullah, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to consolidate them in all fields. (end)
