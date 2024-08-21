Kuwait's Deputy FM Discusses Relations With Somali Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA)-- Kuwait's Deputy of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received on Wednesday, the Ambassador of the Republic of Somalia to the State of Kuwait, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Sheikh Abdullah, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to consolidate them in all fields. (end) onm

