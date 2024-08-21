Russia claims 45 Ukrainian drones destroyed amid increased airstrikes

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia's defense reported that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted and destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones targeting various regions, including Moscow. According to the ministry, the drones were downed in several areas: 11 over the Moscow region, 23 in the Bryansk border region, six in the Belgorod region, three in the Kaluga region, and two in the Kursk region. This marks a significant number of interceptions in a single night, highlighting the ongoing intensity of the conflict.



Additionally, Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia’s Rostov region, confirmed that a Ukrainian missile was also destroyed by air defense forces. Fortunately, this incident did not result in any reported casualties. These developments come amid intensified Ukrainian air strikes aimed at disrupting critical infrastructure in Russia, which Kyiv asserts are necessary responses to continued Russian assaults on Ukrainian territory.



The Ukrainian government has yet to comment on these specific claims. The escalation in aerial attacks underscores the continuing volatility and high stakes in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.



MENAFN21082024000045015682ID1108585258