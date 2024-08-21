Optiv + Clearshark Outlines Necessary Steps To Ensure Zero Trust Compliance By Sept. 30 Deadline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategy is Part of Government's Efforts to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv + ClearShark , the leading cybersecurity and IT solutions provider for the U.S. government, stands ready to help federal agencies adopt a Zero Trust architecture strategy by the Sept. 30, 2024, compliance deadline.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) established the end of September as the deadline for federal agencies to implement the necessary move away from perimeter-based defenses. Originally announced in 2022, the OMB mandate followed an executive order issued by President Joe Biden the previous year.

The goals outlined in the memorandum

from OMB align with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's five Zero Trust pillars:



Identity: Enterprise-managed accounts with phishing-resistant multifactor authentication

Devices: Consistent tracking, monitoring and inventorying of staff devices

Networks: Encrypted DNS requests and HTTP traffic

Applications and Workloads: Enterprise applications tested internally and externally Data: Enterprise-wide logging and information sharing

Optiv + ClearShark has a history of successfully implementing Zero Trust-enabling technology and brings years of knowledge and experience helping organizations accelerate these efforts and achieve their goals.

"Adopting Zero Trust architectures significantly bolsters government agency security by requiring continuous verification and restricting lateral movement within networks," said Mark Modisette, senior director of Zero Trust strategy at Optiv + ClearShark. "This transition involves a comprehensive cultural and operational shift, potentially substantial investments in technology and updated training programs and documentation to meet new compliance standards."

To help accomplish this, Optiv + ClearShark can help organizations:



Conduct security capability reviews to look for security tool gaps and overlap

Develop vendor selection criteria where gaps may exist

Look for integration opportunities of current security capability investments Evaluate maturity and develop roadmaps to ensure capabilities are available for use case development and execution

"By adopting these changes, agencies will see improvements in threat detection and response, increased automation of security processes and better resource management, leading to a more robust IT environment," Modisette added. "Despite the challenges, prioritizing these investments is crucial for defending against sophisticated cyber threats and adhering to regulatory requirements."

Optiv + ClearShark's strategic approach to Zero Trust is built on gaining situational awareness by identifying blind spots, integrating siloed solutions and partnering with experts to implement a sustainable Zero Trust plan.

