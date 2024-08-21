Azerbaijan To Call For Ceasefire At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijan will call for a ceasefire at COP29, Azernews reports, cioting Deputy of Energy and the Secretary of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of the Parties (COP29) to be held in Baku this November, Elnur Sultanov as he said during interview to Anadolu Agency.

He stated that the main topic of COP29 will be climate change, and that the agenda will also include a call for developed countries to provide more support to developing nations, as climate change most severely impacts Africa.

Sultanov noted that Armenia has also been invited to COP29.

"We expect around 80,000 guests. Invitations have been sent to all the world's presidents, and ministers from more than 50 countries are expected to attend, with this number likely to increase. COP29 will be unlike any other event Azerbaijan has hosted so far. We will lead the climate discussions and showcase Azerbaijan's hospitality. There is no chance of COP being unsuccessful."