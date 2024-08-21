Azerbaijan To Call For Ceasefire At COP29
8/21/2024 8:33:06 AM
Fatima Latifova
Azerbaijan will call for a ceasefire at COP29,
Azernews reports, cioting Deputy Minister of
Energy and the Secretary of the 29th session of the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) conference of the Parties
(COP29) to be held in Baku this November, Elnur Sultanov as he said
during interview to Anadolu Agency.
He stated that the main topic of COP29 will be climate change,
and that the agenda will also include a call for developed
countries to provide more support to developing nations, as climate
change most severely impacts Africa.
Sultanov noted that Armenia has also been invited to COP29.
"We expect around 80,000 guests. Invitations have been sent to
all the world's presidents, and ministers from more than 50
countries are expected to attend, with this number likely to
increase. COP29 will be unlike any other event Azerbaijan has
hosted so far. We will lead the climate discussions and showcase
Azerbaijan's hospitality. There is no chance of COP being
unsuccessful."
