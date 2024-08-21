Shelling In Kherson: RMA Employee Sustains Blast Injury And Concussion
Date
8/21/2024 8:32:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, an employee of the regional state administration, who was injured during the morning shelling of the city by Russians, turned to doctors.
This was reported on facebook by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
'A woman who was injured during the morning Russian shelling of Kherson turned to the hospital,' the statement said.
Read also:
Russians attacked Vesele in Kherson
region with guided bombs and drone, there are destructions
The regional military administration noted that a 54-year-old employee of the regional military administration came under enemy fire. She sustained explosive trauma and contusion.
The victim received medical assistance. She will be treated on an outpatient basis in the future.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of 21 August, the Russian army attacked the centre of Kherson , setting fire to a cafe building, damaging a shopping centre and private houses.
MENAFN21082024000193011044ID1108584674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.