WHO addresses global concerns about monkeypox

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) addressed global concerns about monkeypox on Tuesday, emphasizing that the should not be equated with the pandemic. The organization highlighted that while monkeypox presents significant challenges, it does not represent the same level of threat as Covid-19.



In recent weeks, the WHO has been closely monitoring the situation, especially as a new strain of monkeypox, known as strain 1B, has emerged in Africa. The strain has been detected in several countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. Given the escalating number of cases, the WHO declared monkeypox a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" on August 14. This designation represents the highest alert level that the WHO can issue, reflecting the seriousness of the outbreak but not suggesting an immediate global crisis akin to Covid-19.



The WHO initially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in 2022 when the disease, driven by the 2B strain, began spreading worldwide. The alert level was further elevated in May 2023, prompting the WHO to recommend that all countries either develop or maintain robust national control plans and surveillance systems.



In light of the current outbreak, the WHO has issued updated recommendations. These include advising countries affected by the new strain, particularly in Africa, to enhance their vaccination efforts. The organization emphasizes the need to target highly vulnerable groups, including close contacts of confirmed cases, children, and healthcare workers, with vaccination initiatives in areas where infections have been reported.



The WHO's guidance aims to bolster preventive measures and control strategies while ensuring that the situation remains manageable. The organization’s statements and recommendations underscore its commitment to addressing the outbreak effectively while distinguishing monkeypox from the global impact and scale of Covid-19.

