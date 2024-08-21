Kuwait, UAE's Fujairah Sign Gravel-Exporting Mou

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Public Works and the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation signed on Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to export standard specification gravel from the UAE to Kuwait.

Post MoU-signing with Fujairah Corporation Director Ali Qasem, the Kuwaiti ministry's acting undersecretary Eid Al-Rashidi told KUNA that the agreement would help both sides to exchange expertize within the gravel and process, adding that it came within Kuwait's plan to improve material used to build roads and other infrastructures.

He extended gratitude to the Kuwaiti government and the officials at Emirate of Al-Fujairah for their cooperation and the signing of this important document.

The signing of the MoU was attended by officials from the Ministry of Public Works, the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, and the General Consul of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Ambassador Ali Al-Thaidhi. (end)

