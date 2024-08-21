Teenager stabs military priest in potential terror-associated assault

(MENAFN) A 16-year-old Irish national has been arrested following a knife attack on Father Paul Murphy, an Irish chaplain, near Galway city. The assault occurred late Thursday at the entrance to Renmore Barracks. The suspect reportedly targeted Murphy as he arrived in his vehicle, stabbing him through the window.



Father Murphy managed to drive into the barracks for safety, with guards at the scene firing warning shots and subduing the attacker using batons. Despite the severe nature of the attack, Murphy survived and was transported to a hospital where he is expected to recover. He publicly thanked supporters for their prayers and expressed optimism about his recovery.



The Defence Forces confirmed that the soldiers acted promptly to secure the area and ensure safety. The attacker has been transferred to police custody. The Special Detective Unit, responsible for investigating terrorism-related offenses, is looking into the case. They believe the suspect may have been influenced by online radicalization and are exploring a possible terrorist motive behind the attack.

