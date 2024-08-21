BPCL Launches Aerial Seeding through Drones to Reforest Hills in Bihar

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 21, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading Maharatna PSU, proudly announces a major afforestation initiative in Bihar, aimed at enhancing greenery across key forest areas in the state. In collaboration with the Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of Bihar, and our NGO partner, BPCL will be deploying 100,000 seedballs across three significant forest regions provided by the Forest Department.



The "Aranya" project in Bihar will cover 50 hectares across three key forest areas, focus on Umga Pahadi in the Madanpur Forest of Aurangabad, the Rajauli Forest Area in Nawada, and the Brahmyoni, Dungeshwari, Pretshila, and Barabar Hills in Gaya. This large-scale effort is part of BPCL’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and the betterment of the communities where we operate.



The event will be inaugurated by Dr. Prem Kumar, Hon’ble Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of Bihar, on August 20, 2024, at the Umga Reserve Forest in Aurangabad. The use of aerial seeding technology through drone deployment will allow for efficient and effective reforestation in areas that are otherwise difficult to reach.



"Planting trees is one of the most impactful ways to contribute to environmental sustainability and support local communities. By engaging in afforestation projects like Aranya, we not only enhance the green cover but also foster a sense of responsibility towards nature. Together, we can create a lasting positive impact for future generations," said Mr. Raman Malik, Head CSR, BPCL.



This initiative not only aims to restore forest cover but also to involve local communities, promoting environmental awareness and creating economic opportunities. BPCL's dedication to environmental sustainability is at the heart of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and this project exemplifies our commitment to making a lasting and positive impact on society.



Together, with the support of the Government of Bihar, local communities, and our NGO partner, BPCL is working towards a greener and more sustainable future for the state of Bihar.



BPCL strives to restore the environment while empowering local communities by providing training and employment in sustainable practices. Combining research, technology, and community involvement, BPCL’s reforestation model can be applied elsewhere. This project supports BPCL’s commitment to environmental sustainability, benefiting both the ecosystem and local communities through their CSR efforts.







